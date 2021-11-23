After being ‘thrown in the air’ when she was hit by a SUV, a Waukesha parade dancer, 11, told doctors that they needed to ‘glue her back together.’

After being ‘thrown in the air’ when she was hit by a SUV, a Waukesha parade dancer, 11, told doctors to ‘glue her back together.’

After being plowed down by an SUV while performing in the Waukesha parade, a helpless 11-year-old girl is pleading with doctors to “glue her back together.”

Jessalyn Torres, 11, was in the parade with her mother Amber Kohnke and her 2-year-old sister Averie when she was hit by the SUV.

With a broken pelvis and a lost kidney, she is still fighting for her life in the hospital. She also has lacerations on her lungs and remaining kidney, as well as internal bleeding.

“Her mom and dad are with her now at the hospital, they will not be leaving her side,” Jessalyn’s uncle, Ryan Kohnke, exclusively told The Sun.

Throughout this, the rest of us will ensure that the other kids are taken care of.

Jessalyn’s mother, Amber, has four children, the oldest of whom is 16 years old and the youngest of whom is two years old, according to Kohnke.

“People are reaching out to donate meals, and we’re getting a lot of help from the community.”

We’re putting things in order.”

Fortunately, Jessalyn appears to have little recollection of her ordeal.

“Even this morning, when I spoke with her on the phone, she said, ‘Tell them to just glue me back together.’ They decided to do the intubation after that to make her more stable.”

“I believe she is perplexed; she is unsure of what has occurred.”

Many of these children are perplexed and unsure of how to feel.

They’re all dealing with it in their own way, and the majority of them have witnessed it.

Her uncle recalled being there with his own two children and accidentally videotaping them before the SUV ploughed through the crowd.

“I knew my family were down there after I saw the guy barrel through with police trying to stop him,” he said, adding that his sister Amber wasn’t answering the phone, but he received a frantic call from another family member telling him to get downtown.

For the most up-to-date information and updates, visit our Waukesha holiday parade live blog…

“I grabbed my two kids and ran down there; I’m a veteran, and it looked like a war zone.”

People were just trying to help as much as they could, despite the fact that there were bodies all over.

That’s all I wanted to do: get the younger kids out of there.

While Jessalyn is in a stable condition in the hospital, doctors are preparing her for more operations, which Kohnke described as “very hectic” as he watched over his own children.

“My main goal is to get the other kids to talk to each other and…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https