After being’stalked by murderer,’ a teacher was strangled while out jogging while putting up a brave fight.

After being’stalked by murderer,’ a teacher was strangled while out jogging while putting up a valiant fight.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ashling Murphy, 23, was strangled while walking along a canal in Tullamore, Ireland.

The talented musician, who works at Durrow National School, was targeted while running along a well-known route.

The suspect is believed to have attacked the primary school teacher in an unprovoked and random attack, which was witnessed by other walkers.

Officers confirmed that Ashling and her assailant were strangers, promising that “no stone would be left unturned” in the hunt for her killer.

Last night, cops released a man in his 40s who they had been questioning in connection with her death, claiming he was no longer a suspect.

They’re looking for witnesses now, and have asked anyone who knows anything about a “Falcon Storm mountain bike” with “straight handlebars and distinctive yellowgreen front forks” to come forward.

Officers also believe that the courageous teacher fought back against her assailant, who had been stalking her prior to the violent incident.

Kathleen and Raymond paid tribute to their daughter last night, calling her their “rock.”

“The last thing she’d say in the morning going out was ‘Mam, I love you,'” Kathleen, a distraught mother, told Independent.ie.

“She was just a special girl,” her bereft father Raymond added.

She’s the smallest and sweetest of the bunch.

“In every sense of the word, she was a brilliant young lady.”

“She was a hard worker who had a lot of drive.

A fantastic musician.

She managed to cram a lot of things into her brief existence.

“She toured with Comhaltas Ceoltóir all over Ireland and the United Kingdom.

She was a member of their senior orchestra and youth choir.

“She played all over and was treated with such admiration by her peers.

“She was a stunning young lady who was simply the best; she was our rock.”

She was elegant and loved her style and fashion.

“She had such a gentle and soft demeanor.

She adored her five-year boyfriend Ryan.

“He’s in a state of heartbreak.”

“We’re all heartbroken.”

Friends and family are comforting Ray and Kathleen, as well as her brother and sister, Cathal and Amy.

According to Ashling’s obituary, she was “sadly missed by her heartbroken family.”

Principal James Hogan of Durrow National School described the first-grade teacher as a “shining light,” adding, “She was one in a million.”

This morning, a shrine to the inspirational teacher was erected just inside the school door, and another was erected at the front gates, with flags hung at the…

