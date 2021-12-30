After biting into my KFC burger, I discovered a dead COCKROACH, says the shocked diner.

After biting into a burger and chewing on a dead cockroach, a KFC customer received a nasty surprise.

Carlo Felipe Sardi, 54, was dining with his niece at a fast-food restaurant in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on Monday when he made the shocking discovery.

After the incident unfolded, Julia Penha, who was taking her uncle to KFC for the first time, posted images of the find on Twitter.

It has received more than 3,000 likes and 50,000 likes since it was posted.

“Today I was with my uncle at Iguatemi mall in Porto Alegre, and we went to KFC to eat,” she captioned the photo.

“He placed an order for a burger and fries,” says the waitress.

He took a bite halfway through and a whole piece of chicken fell out, but when he looked down, what he saw was a whole cockroach.”

Sardi, a civil servant, expressed his surprise after the case went viral, asking how the insect got into his meal.

“Incredible!” he exclaimed, his burger still in his mouth.

I didn’t say anything.

Nothing prepares you for a moment like this,” says the narrator.

“There was no cockroach in the fries because they were served loose with the burger.

“Given the insect’s size, it would have been impossible not to notice it, let alone bite into it.”

“Julia and I were stunned for a few moments when we saw it.”

Then she decided to take photos, and I told the manager about it.”

Sardi later described the gruesome discovery as “disgusted,” adding that he has since suffered severe physical and psychological symptoms as a result of the incident.

“I ended up with diarrhoea, stomach cramps, and severe heartburn,” he explained.

“I spoke with my doctor, who recommended that I get some tests done as well as deworming and antibiotics.

“I haven’t been able to eat anything since the incident, unfortunately.”

Disgusted, to say the least.

Even swallowing my own saliva is difficult for me.

“It builds up in my mouth, so I spit in the sink.”

“It’s a psychological issue rather than a physical one.”

Following the incident, KFC Brasil stated that it “strictly adheres to all recommendations of the health department and other competent bodies” and that it “is committed to investigating the facts.”

As soon as the fast food chain learned of the incident, it “immediately” contacted the customer.

It is unclear whether Sardi will pursue legal action.