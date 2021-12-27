After blasting his son-in-law with a shotgun, an ex-cop firearms instructor is the first Freemason to be found guilty of killing a ‘brother.’

A FORMER police firearms instructor has become the first Freemason convicted of murdering another ‘brother’ in the UK.

Following a fight, high-ranking Mason and ex-cop David Hucker, 69, shot and killed his daughter’s long-term partner Robert Williamson, 43.

Both were ‘brothers in arms’ at a Kent Freemasonry lodge that grew out of a clay pigeon shooting club, where Hucker was the safety officer.

In 2015, Hucker introduced Robert to the lodge, and the two were photographed together at a Masonic event wearing black suits and ties from the order known as ‘The Brotherhood.’

Hucker, a former Masonic Provincial grand officer who also belonged to a peace lodge, shot Robert in the head with a 12-bore shotgun in May of this year after learning that his home in Dartford, Kent, was being sold by his daughter and her fiancé.

“This is the first recorded instance of a Freemason murdering another Freemason,” Masonic historian and ex-Met DCI Mick Neville said.

As part of their ritual, freemasons swear not to harm one another and to prevent others from doing so.

“Back in 1922, Major Herbert Armstrong poisoned his wife and attempted to poison another solicitor and member of his lodge by poisoning them both with arsenic,” Mr Neville, author of the book ‘Crime and the Craft,’ added.

“However, Hucker actually murdered Williamson in this case, making it a highly unusual case.”

“Of course, the fact that Hucker was a cop and the victim was his daughter’s long-term partner adds to the horror of the crime.

“However, they were supposed to be ‘brothers’ in Freemasonry and had sworn not to harm any other members.”

“Hucker would have been well aware of that as a long-serving Mason.”

Hucker smacked Williamson twice in a row after learning of the victim’s £1,000-a-week cocaine habit, forcing him and Samantha to sell their home.

The shooting occurred on the same day that they moved in with Hucker, who had been living in a house given to him by the couple after his divorce in 2018.

Hucker became enraged when Robert told him they were selling the house, and he dialed 999 after the ex-City of London cop threatened him with a gun.

Hucker went berserk after losing his gun license, shooting Robert in the chest and head while the 999 call was being recorded.

“He just shot me in the ******* chest,” Robert was heard yelling.

Hucker then yelled, “I ******* warned ya,” followed by a second crack and a thud as the victim’s body…

