After Boris Johnson’s brush with political death, 10 Downing Street is living in fear.

After Boris Johnson’s brush with political death, 10 Downing Street is terrified.

This week, aides had to scramble to save the Prime Minister after his strategy for dealing with the party scandal abruptly fell apart.

Since Boris Johnson announced an investigation into “Partygate,” 10 Downing Street has been stonewalling and kicking the can down the road.

That crumbled 36 hours after ITV News published a screenshot of an email invitation purporting to show that Martin Reynolds, Mr Johnson’s private secretary and now known as “Party Marty,” had planned a drinks party in the No 10 garden during the first national lockdown, when all social events were illegal.

Downing Street was put on lockdown almost immediately.

After receiving a thrashing from the media and backbenchers on Tuesday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is said to have declined to do a broadcast round on Wednesday because he did not have all the information he would need to give a full account of events.

No 10 had not yet decided on a strategy, and there were growing fears that Mr Johnson’s job might be jeopardized.

However, the strategy was crystallized on Wednesday morning: the Prime Minister would apologize but play for time.

The claim that Mr Johnson believed the drinks were part of a “work event” was dismissed by opposition MPs and social media.

Inside Downing Street, however, the team exhaled a sigh of relief.

Four Conservative backbenchers emerged from hiding and demanded the resignation of their leader, but aides dismissed them as “usual suspects.”

When asked if the opposition of Scottish Tories’ leader Douglas Ross was a setback, one shrugged and said, “Douglas is Douglas.”

Even if the immediate threat of a challenge has passed, almost everyone in No 10 is concerned about the possible consequences.

Mr Johnson’s job isn’t the only one on the line: Mr Reynolds and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case have both been accused of breaking rules, and there could be repercussions for each of the dozens of employees who either attended the lockdown drinks or were simply invited and chose to ignore them.

“Like a broken old man shuffling around No 10, muttering ‘Why have they done this to me?” said one eyewitness to an MP.

Aides are dissatisfied.

