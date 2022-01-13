After breaking bail conditions, police launch a manhunt for a wanted man who poses a threat to young children and lurks on buses.

Following a criminal’s failure to comply with his release conditions, police have launched a manhunt to find him.

Officers have warned members of the public not to approach Mohammed Shahid Ali, 38, because he poses a threat to the public and young children.

Ali was released from prison, but after failing to follow the terms of his release, he is now wanted on recall.

His last known address to police was in Newham, East London, but his last confirmed location is believed to be in Tilbury Town, Kent.

Ali is said to have ties to Kent, Essex, Norfolk, and Sussex, as well as London and Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets, according to cops.

Ali was described by officers as having receding grey hair with a beard and curly hair that was messy on the sides.

He’s been seen committing crimes on the rail and tube networks while wearing a woolly hat and navy jogging bottoms.

“Ali should not be approached and may pose a threat to the public and young children,” a Metropolitan Police spokesman said.

“Ali had been living in Newham, but his most recent confirmed address was Tilbury Town.”

“Kent, Essex, Norfolk, and Suffolk are all places where he has connections.”

He also visits the City of London and Tower Hamlets’ Victoria Park.

“He has a history of committing crimes on the railwaytube network.”

Ali’s hair is greying, curly, and messy on the sides, and he has a thick beard.

“He usually sports a woolly hat, navy blue jogging bottoms, a black jacket, and redwhite sneakers.”

“Anyone with information about Ali’s whereabouts should contact the police immediately at 999.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 101 or via Twitter at @MetCC, quoting CAD 357913JAN.

To give anonymous information, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or go to crimestoppers-uk.org.