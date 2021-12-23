After breaking planning rules, a cafe in Glasgow’s West End has been ordered to stop serving food.

There was some debate about whether the oven dispersed cooking fumes, and now an appeal to the Scottish Government has been denied.

The Mediterranean café that Glasgow City Council ordered to close has lost its appeal to stay open.

Levant Pies, a Hillhead eatery, was ordered to close its Park Road location for operating a shop as a restaurant without permission.

The East Mediterranean diner, which has received several ‘excellent’ TripAdvisor reviews, specialized in Levantine flatbread.

The café owners and the city council were at odds over whether the oven effectively dispersed cooking fumes.

After taking over a former butcher’s retail unit, the café didn’t have the proper Class 3 permission to operate.

According to a planning document, the diner operators believed the café required the same Class 1 rating as Greggs and Subway, but officials say it required Class 3.

BNG filed an appeal with Scottish Ministers after the council issued an enforcement notice, but it was denied.

“I find that a change of use has occurred in breach of planning control,” the Government reporter wrote in dismissing the appeal earlier this month.

A “breach of planning control” amounted to an “unauthorised change of use from Class 1 to Class 3,” according to the council’s enforcement notice.

“Through the effects of cooking fumes, the site has a negative impact on residents’ amenity,” it continued.

As a result, the usage violates policy.”

The council ruled that the four-story tenement’s ground-level flue was too low, making it “unable to disperse fumes above nearby properties.”

However, a BNG agent claimed that the planning department has “lack of understanding on what constitutes cooking fumes and what constitutes flue gasses.”

“Glasgow City Council, importantly, based their refusal on an incorrect material fact, namely that the oven disperses cooking fumes,” according to the supporting information from agent Padrino Design.

It is demonstrated in the appeal submission that this is not the case.”

Levant Pies had applied for planning permission to change the use of the property from retail (Class 1) to café or restaurant (Class 3), but the council had turned it down.

