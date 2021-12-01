After Brian Laundrie’s autopsy, his parents present an ‘unusually united front and show little emotion,’ according to a body language expert.

According to a body language expert, BRIAN Laundrie’s parents presented an “unusually united front” and showed little emotion following their son’s autopsy.

On Tuesday, Chris and Roberta Laundrie were photographed at a Walmart store after their son, 23, died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

Patti Wood, a body language expert who has previously studied the Laundrie family, saw photos of Chris and Roberta shopping and concluded that the couple was “very close” based on their bodies’ proximity.

In the photos, Chris and Roberta are dressed casually and pushing a shopping cart through the store.

Roberta is holding a purse while both are wearing masks.

In one of the photos, the Laundries stand face to face, expressing their “desire to be connected” even in a public setting, according to Wood.

“That isn’t something you always see in couples,” Wood said.

“Normally, one person walks in front of the other or calls the other from a different aisle.

“You don’t see this face-to-face connection very often.”

However, Wood claims that it is their bodies, not their faces, that reveal their closeness.

“Even if you didn’t know they were a couple, it’s obvious that they know each other and have a close relationship,” she said.

The couple’s foot direction, according to Wood, is crucial.

Chris and Roberta’s feet are almost always pointed at each other in photos, or they’re walking in lockstep.

“It’s the most basic part of the body,” Wood explained.

“As it is under the least amount of conscious control, it is the most honest part of the body.”

The Laundries’ feet, like the rest of their bodies, were facing each other.

Wood claims that the couple’s closeness demonstrates their bond.

In one of the photos, Roberta’s feet were pointed directly at Chris’s, indicating that she was seeking connection with him at the time, according to Wood.

Another peculiarity of the couple, according to Wood, was how in sync their movements were.

Both Chris and Roberta’s arms were in similar positions in the photos.

“They’re mirroring and matching each other,” Wood says, noting that it’s more noticeable when the couple walks in lockstep.

“Nonverbal analysis is very different when you’re walking,” she explained.

“Because as you move through space, your emotional and critical brains collaborate.”

According to Wood, who has read thousands of celebrity couples, maintaining synchronization is more difficult as…

