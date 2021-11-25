After Brian Laundrie’s death was ruled a suicide, Gabby Petito’s mother finally speaks out.

DAYS after Brian Laundrie’s autopsy results were released, GABBY Petito’s mother says her slain daughter will remind her to be “grateful for every moment.”

On November 23, coroners ruled Laundrie’s death a suicide, weeks after his body was discovered in the Florida wilderness.

“Gabby will always remind me to be grateful for every moment, every breath, and every memory,” Nichole Schmidt said.

“I will always treasure what I’ve had and what I have now, and live with love, laughter, and gratitude.”

On Instagram, she posted a photo of a mountain range from the Gabby Petito Foundation.

“It could all be taken away in the blink of an eye,” reads the caption on the photo.

Always be thankful.”

According to the Laundrie family’s lawyer Steven Bertolino, Gabby’s fiancé died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

“The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was suicide,” he said in a statement.

“Chris and Roberta are still grieving the loss of their son and hope that these findings will bring both families closure.”

Nichole’s tweet comes just days after the Petito-Schmidt family’s attorney stated that they would not comment on Laundrie’s autopsy results.

The Schmidt and Petito families were “aware of the circumstances surrounding the suicide of the sole suspect in Gabby’s murder,” according to a statement.

“The United States Attorney’s Office and the Teton County Prosecutor’s Office have requested that Gabby’s family not make a statement at this time.”

“The family was told not to say anything and to let the FBI finish their investigation.”

The family was also told to wait for a decision from the US Attorney’s Office on whether or not any more people would be charged.

“We’ll make a statement once that determination is made.”

On October 20, Laundrie’s remains were identified, a month after cops discovered a body in a Wyoming campsite that they thought belonged to Gabby.

She died from strangulation, according to Teton County Coroner Dr Brent Blue.

Homicide was ruled as the cause of her death.

Because of state laws, only the cause and manner of death could be disclosed.

Gabby’s death was predicted to occur three to four weeks before her body was discovered, according to him.

For this period, the body was outside “in the wilderness.”

There will be more later…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, and real-life stories.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]