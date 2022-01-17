After British hostage taker Malik Faisal Akram stormed a Texas synagogue, anti-terror cops in Manchester arrested two teenagers.

The teenagers are being held in connection with an attack in Texas where members of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue were held captive for nearly 12 hours, according to Greater Manchester Police.

“Officers from Counter Terror Policing North West have made two arrests as part of the ongoing investigation into the attack that occurred at a synagogue in Texas on January 15, 2022,” said Greater Manchester Police.

“This evening, two teenagers were arrested in south Manchester.

They are being held in custody pending further investigation.

“The CTP North West and CTP International operations continue to assist the US authorities in their investigation, and police forces in the region are working with local communities to put in place any additional reassurance measures.”

Members of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville were held captive for nearly 12 hours before the suspect was shot dead as police stormed the building.

According to CBS, Akram is from Blackburn, Lancashire, England, and arrived in the United States about two weeks ago, flying into JFK International Airport in New York.

According to the outlet, it’s unclear whether Akram was on any sort of watch list.

“We are aware of the death of a British man in Texas,” a spokesperson for the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said.