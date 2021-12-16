After Britons were advised to limit their social contacts, the hospitality industry demanded Covid support funding.

After Britons were advised to limit their social contacts, the hospitality industry demanded funding from Covid.

It comes after England’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, urged people to ‘prioritise’ the social interactions they value the most.

As Plan B and guidance on limiting social interactions in the run-up to Christmas affects ticket sales and causes no-shows, nighttime venues and industries are urging the government to provide a package of financial support.

As the Omicron variant spreads and contributes to an all-time high number of new cases per day, consumer confidence has dipped.

According to the Music Venue Trust, attendance at shows has dropped by 23% in the week since the Prime Minister announced a switch to Plan B.

He advised, “Don’t mix with people you don’t have to.”

The Covid NHS Pass has been required for entry into a variety of indoor spaces with large crowds, such as nightclubs, concert venues, and sports stadiums, since Wednesday, December 15th.

With the new measures and cautionary statements from ministers and public health officials, Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, told i, businesses will struggle to stay afloat.

“There’s so much uncertainty,” he said. “We’re losing bookings, we’ve got ticket hesitancy, we’ve got a real challenging environment, and if this keeps going the way it’s going, we’re going to need support to survive the early part of next year.”

Mr Kill claimed that the Covid NHS Pass measures, which MPs approved on Tuesday, had impacted consumer confidence as well.

“Obviously, there are people out there who are unhappy with it and refuse to participate in Covid passports,” he said.

“We start to get some real concern about the barriers that are presented for people,” he continued.

Consider spontaneity: if you’re in a pub and you’re not vaccinated or don’t do a lateral flow test, you could prevent a whole group from going out.

“If you go to a commercial nightclub, you’ll find that 75% of the business is based on walk-ins, or spontaneity, which begins to change the market and market behavior.”

Even event organizers who had sold the majority of the tickets on offer had made the decision, Mr Kill said.

