After bursting through a metal cage, a shark attacks terrified divers.

After bursting through the metal cage, a shark attacks terrified divers.

After bursting through a metal cage, a Great White shark attacked terrified divers in this shocking video.

Two divers descended to the depths of Guadalupe Island, Mexico, to catch a glimpse of the massive beast.

Two scuba divers are seen suspended in the water in a metal cage, watching a shark swim by before lunging at them.

The 11-foot great white shark tries to get close to the petrified couple by wriggling its way through a large gap in the structure.

The dramatic video shows the diving duo recoiling in terror as the shark squeezes its head through the bars and displays its razor-sharp teeth, while another underwater crew looks on in horror.

The great white is seen desperately struggling to free itself after becoming wedged between the cage’s bars, hurling the divers around in the process.

Despite its best efforts, the shark is said to have fought for 25 minutes as blood began to flow from its gills.

The shark continues to writhe in pain in the disturbing footage, which was captured in October of this year.

Mexican environmentalist Arturo Islas Allende released another video of the disturbing incident, showing the shark sinking to the depths after succumbing to its injuries.

After slamming diving company Nautilus Dive Adventures, the avid sea watcher shared the footage on social media, claiming the animal suffered as a result of negligence.

Allende slammed the tour operators, claiming that the “great white shark is a protected species under international law.”

He claimed that the cage gap was far too large, and that the bait used to entice the shark to approach the divers was incorrectly used.

However, the company claimed that their cages were in “complete compliance with all Mexican regulations” and that they had never seen a shark act in such a way since they began offering diving experiences in 2003.

They did say, however, that their cages would be modified to prevent similar incidents in the future.

They said they were “horrified, very sad, upset, and worried for both the shark and the divers” in a statement.

According to the Mexican National Commission of Protected Natural Areas, the distance between bars should not be more than 13.7 inches.

Captain Mike Lever, owner and founder of Nautilus Dive Adventures, said at the time, “We never want to see any shark—or any human—ever get injured.”

But every now and then, something truly terrible occurs, and everyone is caught off guard.”

According to Allende, the dive site is…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.