After catching a massive great white shark, a fisherman gets the scare of his life.

A FISHERMAN was given the scare of his life after catching a massive great white shark while casting off a beauty spot.

Off the coast of New Zealand, Joel Gray was fishing with friends when he caught something much bigger than he expected.

He and several onlookers were shocked when the massive shark jumped out of the water after several minutes of wrestling with the catch.

The massive creature breached the water several times in an attempt to snap the line, according to a video posted online by Joel, before swimming away.

At about 2.5 meters long, the shark appeared to be a juvenile, only half the size it could reach in the future.

“Me and my mate were out the day before in kayaks in the same spot,” Joel told Stuff.

“I’ve never seen one before, only baby hammerheads and bronze whalers around here.”

“It was a thrilling adventure.”

The beast’s battle drew a small crowd of onlookers, many of whom live near the bay.

“They were all a little freaked out and amazed at the same time because they had just been swimming there.”

They were locals who claimed to have never seen a great white before that day,” Joel continued.

On New Zealand’s North Island, in the Bay of Plenty, a close encounter occurred.

It came just days after the local Department of Conservation issued a warning to be cautious following an uptick in shark sightings in the area.

Since May 2020, at least six great white sharks have been spotted along the coast, though the exact number cannot be confirmed.

“If you’re visiting the ocean, be aware of what’s going on around you and swim where there are surf lifesaving patrols. Don’t swim or dive alone,” said Clinton Duffy, a marine expert.

“If you’re going out on the water, be cautious and avoid swimming in the main channels, where there are a lot of birds diving or belaying from kayaks and jet skis.”

Great white sharks are protected under New Zealand law, so catching one by accident is not illegal, but it must be released right away and the capture must be reported.

