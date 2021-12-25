After catching Covid and having to isolate alone, my Christmas has been ruined, and I won’t be able to open presents with my little girl.

FAMILY members across the country will have a slightly different perspective on Christmas Day today, as some will be alone.

As the number of coronavirus cases rises, more than a million people across the country have been forced to postpone their holiday plans after testing positive for the virus.

Leslie Choudhary, a Manchester resident, is one of the people who will be self-isolating over the holidays.

Before becoming infected, the 47-year-old warehouse worker hoped to spend Christmas Day with his wife, daughter, and grandchildren.

“Christmas is off the table for me this year,” he declared.

“It’s dreadful.

Leslie has had to accept the fact that he will be spending Christmas alone this year.

He has chosen to isolate himself from his wife, who is immune to the virus, so that she can continue to celebrate with their family.

Leslie is particularly disappointed that he will be unable to participate in the festivities with his two-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter.

After testing positive for the virus last weekend, Stacey Roberts from Rochdale had to “cancel everything.”

On Christmas Day, the 41-year-old was supposed to host her relatives, but she had to limit the festivities to her husband and three children.

Stacey’s family usually spends Christmas morning at her parents’ house in a normal year.

They return home to celebrate Christmas with her husband Mark’s family.

Stacey, on the other hand, is facing a miserable holiday season as she waits for her isolation to end.

“They won’t come near me because they’re not paying attention to catch it.”

Because the virus has taken away her energy, as well as her sense of taste and smell, even a light Christmas dinner is out of the question.

Emma Syddall, of Bolton, had planned to spend Christmas Day with her family before being diagnosed with Covid.

While having to tell her three-year-old nephew she couldn’t make it was “heartbreaking,” the 29-year-old said she plans to make the most of the day anyway.

She and her boyfriend recently moved into an apartment together, and this will be their first Christmas together.

“It’s a little shabby,” she explained, “but we’re just going to do some video calls with family.”

“We’ll make the best of it and have a relaxing Christmas with some board games.”