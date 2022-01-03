‘After chasing one of her children through a Colorado parking lot, mother stabbed her children, 11 and 18, to death.’

‘After chasing one of her children through a Colorado parking lot, mom stabbed her children, 11 and 18, to death.’

A mother is accused of stabbing her two children to death in a parking lot after chasing one of them down.

Claudia Camacho-Duenas, 37, was arrested in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, on December 30th, for allegedly fatally stabbing her two children, ages 11 and 18.

First responders discovered the children with “significant injuries” and attempted to save their lives before transporting them to a local hospital.

Shortly after their arrival, both children were declared dead.

Camacho-Duenas was being restrained by a bystander at the time, according to police.

The Glenwood Springs Police Department released a statement saying, “This type of violence is uncharacteristic of our community, and our first responders (PoliceFire) are personally affected by this event.”

“We recognize that this has an impact on everyone in our community, and we are heartbroken over the unfathomable loss of these two very young people.”

On two counts of first-degree homicide, Camacho-Duenas was arrested and booked into the Garfield County jail.

“Respect is essential, even if Ms.

Duenas was arrested, and she is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, according to the statement.

The probe is still underway.