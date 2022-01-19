After Christian Wakeford’s defection, party sources say ‘a number’ of Tory MPs are considering switching to Labour.

According to party sources, ‘a number’ of Tory MPs are considering switching to Labour following Christian Wakeford’s defection.

‘We’re talking to people,’ said one Shadow Cabinet member.

There is a great deal of dissatisfaction.’

Following the dramatic defection of Bury North MP Christian Wakeford, more Conservative MPs are considering switching to Labour, according to party sources.

According to senior Labour figures, the party is in talks with “several others” from the Conservative benches who are planning to cross the House with the Red Wall MP.

Labour sources said MPs are dissatisfied with the Conservative Party’s direction under a beleaguered Boris Johnson, but they declined to say how many could defect.

“We’re talking to people,” one Shadow Cabinet official said.

“There is a great deal of dissatisfaction.”

“I don’t think Cabinet minister briefing went down well with unhappy Tory MPs,” a Cabinet minister said, referring to reports of a Red Wall MP plot against Mr Johnson.

Another MP speculated that some Conservatives were waiting to see what the long-awaited Levelling Up White Paper, due out at the beginning of next month, would reveal.

“I believe the White Paper holds a lot of weight,” they stated.

“People will be furious if it’s about ‘civic pride,’ as Public First and Rachel Wolf have claimed, and there’s no new money.”

Another MP stated, “[Wakeford] obviously saw that the future is Labour.”

“He’s also seen firsthand how low they can go – there are bounds.”

Mr Wakeford, who was elected to the Red Wall seat in Bury North in 2019, became the first Tory MP to represent the area. He had been in talks with Labour for several months before deferring.

The talks began before Christmas, according to a Labour spokesman, and were not sparked by the recent No 10 party scandals.

I understand that Mr Wakeford’s concerns arose after he was appointed vice chair of the mostly-Labour School Food APPG, alongside chair Sharon Hodgson – Sir Keir’s Parliamentary Private Secretary.

During Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs), hostile Tory MPs glared at Mr Wakeford from across the Commons chamber after the announcement, which came minutes before Mr Johnson was scheduled to speak, caught the party off guard.

Mr Wakeford described his decision to join Labour as “the most difficult I have ever had to make.”

He stated as much in an interview.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

‘Several’ Tory MPs in talks about switching to Labour after Christian Wakeford’s defection, party sources say