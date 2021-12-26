After Christmas, Boris Johnson has four options in response to Omicron cases.

After a break in data release over the holidays, the Prime Minister will receive the most up-to-date figures and advice before making a decision on restrictions in England.

Boris Johnson will receive a full briefing on Monday on how cases, hospital admissions, and deaths have changed since Christmas Eve, following a two-day hiatus in the release of coronavirus data.

He’ll be looking for signs that Omicron cases have peaked in London, the epicenter of the variant’s wave, and that daily hospital admissions in the capital surpassed 400 on Christmas Eve – up from 386 on the most recent update on December 22.

Mr Johnson will then use this information, along with the advice of his senior scientific advisers Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance, to decide whether more restrictions should be imposed in England to combat the Omicron variant, with an announcement expected on Tuesday.

The options on the table are listed below, with varying degrees of probability based on the data.

If Monday’s data dump paints a positive picture of the Omicron wave, this is the most likely scenario.

It could indicate that the trend is beginning to level off after several days in the run-up to Christmas, when UK cases topped six figures.

Prof Whitty predicted last week that, like South Africa, the UK will see a shorter, sharper peak in cases than Delta.

That peak may have already been reached in London, the leading edge of the Omicron wave and thus an indicator of where the rest of the country is headed.

With hundreds of thousands of people estimated to be self-isolating due to testing positive, many people decided to take lateral flow tests before seeing relatives at Christmas.

It’s too early to expect a spike in hospital admissions, which typically lag cases by two weeks.

However, if admissions in the capital remained below 400 on Christmas Eve – a figure used by ministers and scientific advisers as a rough guide to whether more restrictions are needed – this suggests Omicron’s impact on the NHS will be less severe than feared.

In England, the New Year will be celebrated as usual, according to Plan B.

There will be several Cabinet ministers and Conservative backbenchers in attendance.

