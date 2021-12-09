After Christmas, ‘Plan C’ Covid restrictions to stop the Omicron variant could be used.

After Christmas, ‘Plan C’ Covid restrictions to stop the Omicron variant may be implemented.

If necessary, officials and experts working on the Covid response have considered tightening restrictions, such as requiring face masks in hospitality settings and school classrooms.

Additional measures to combat the Omicron variant may be implemented after Christmas, according to a rudimentary “Plan C” devised by officials.

Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that if the new strain was found to be more dangerous than Delta and Plan B did not do enough to reduce cases over the holiday season, he could not rule out imposing tougher restrictions, which could include lockdown.

Officials and scientific experts working on the Covid response have considered tightening restrictions if necessary, such as mandatory face masks in hospitality settings and school classrooms, 10-day self-isolation for confirmed cases of all covid variants, not just Omicron, as is the case now, and check-ins at venues such as pubs and restaurants.

Some of these options were considered for Plan B, but ministers overruled them before the Prime Minister unveiled the new package on Wednesday, according to sources.

The mandatory 10-day isolation for all contacts of any strain of Covid is particularly divisive among Tory MPs and businesses because it caused a “pingdemic” the last time it was in place, forcing thousands of people out of work and causing food delivery delays and public transportation staffing shortages.

Instead, a core group of Cabinet ministers, including the Prime Minister, agreed to allow Covid case contacts to take daily lateral flow tests, which would keep them out of isolation if the tests were negative.

Face masks are already recommended in secondary schools’ common areas, but under a potential Plan C, this would be extended to students and staff in classrooms.

Mr Johnson reassured the public during his Downing Street press conference on Wednesday that, while nothing was ruled out, existing measures could be scaled back if data showed Omicron was not as severe as feared.

There are no plans to close schools early before Christmas, and ministers have stated that schools will be the last sector to close completely in the event of another lockdown.

Scientific advisors are hoping that the two-week school break will help to reduce the number of cases currently circulating.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

‘Plan C’ Covid restrictions to stop Omicron variant may be deployed after Christmas