After Christmas, UK Covid restrictions: What we know about the rules in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland

Only Boris Johnson has yet to announce tougher post-Christmas restrictions, despite Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland all opting to tighten restrictions ahead of time to combat the Omicron variant.

People in all parts of the UK will be able to spend Christmas with their families this year, as governments have decided not to impose Covid restrictions during the holiday season.

It will be a different story once Christmas has passed.

For the first time since the pandemic began, the United Kingdom reported over 100,000 infections on Tuesday.

However, the Omicron strain’s rapid expansion appears to have slowed, and several studies suggest that it may cause milder illness than previous variants.

Early evidence also suggests that a booster shot provides excellent protection against Omicron-related serious illness and hospitalization.

Ministers in England are not expected to make any further decisions on new Covid-19 restrictions until Monday, December 27th, at the earliest.

If the government does decide to tighten the rules, the new restrictions are unlikely to take effect before December 29th, as it will take at least two days for Parliament to be called back and approve the measures before they can take effect.

The Prime Minister has refused to rule out restrictions after the holidays.

“What I can say tonight, naturally, is that we can’t rule out any further measures after Christmas – and we’re going to keep a constant eye on the data, and we’ll do whatever it takes to protect public health,” he said on Tuesday.

“However, given the ongoing uncertainty about a number of factors, including the severity of Omicron, the hospitalization rate, and the impact of the vaccine rollout or boosters, we do not believe there is enough evidence today to justify any tougher measures before Christmas.”

“We continue to keep a close eye on Omicron, and if the situation worsens, we will be ready to intervene if necessary.”

As things stand, the current rules will continue to apply after Christmas, implying that social contact will be unrestricted and events will take place as planned.

