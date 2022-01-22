After claims that the AA no longer prioritizes lone women, a Labour MP says breakdown services must ‘do better.’

After claims that the AA no longer prioritizes lone women, a Labour MP says that breakdown services need to ‘do better.’

Helen Mott, a feminist academic, took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to accuse the AA of abandoning her after her car broke down for an hour and a half.

“I am a lone woman whose car broke down late at night in the dark,” she wrote.

Your call handler informed me that in such situations, you give lone women and lone men the same priority because “that’s equality.”

“I was also given a standard message telling me to exit the vehicle.

“No, no, no.”

Hello @TheAA_UK, I’m a lone woman whose car broke down in the dead of night.

Your call handler informed me that in such situations, you give lone women and lone men the same priority because “equality” is important.

“Hi Helen, you’ve been advised correctly,” the AA replied to her tweet.

We don’t prioritize based on gender, but we do consider location, so someone on a highway, for example, would be prioritized over someone in a supermarket parking lot.”

“I am deeply concerned about this apparent change of policy @TheAA_UK and will be writing to you for more clarity on behalf of the women MPs in @UKLabour,” Ms Duffield wrote.

“You’d think, as a woman on her own, that breaking down on a dirt road in the middle of the night, with no lights, would propel you to the front of the queue, we’d take that for granted,” Ms Duffield told the i.

Helen’s mention of this on Twitter was a nice touch.

“In that situation, women are far more vulnerable than men.”

We’d be wary of anyone offering assistance, especially in light of the past year’s increased violence against women and girls.

Even car parks would be frightening.”

hi @TheAA_UK I am a lone woman whose car has broken down at night in the dark. Your call handler has told me you treat lone women and lone men as exactly the same priority in such circumstances because “that’s equality”. — Helen Mott (@_HelenMott_) January 19, 2022