After collapsing in prison, serial killer Peter Tobin was taken to the hospital.

After collapsing in prison, serial killer Peter Tobin was rushed to the hospital.

Last night, after the alarm was raised, the murderer was taken from HMP Edinburgh to the city’s Royal Infirmary.

For three murders committed between 1991 and 2006, Tobin is serving a life sentence.

Peter Tobin, a convicted serial killer, was rushed to the hospital after collapsing in prison.

After the alarm was raised, the murderer was taken from HMP Edinburgh to the city’s Royal Infirmary last night (January 13), according to the Daily Record.

For three murders committed between 1991 and 2006, Tobin is currently serving a life sentence at Saughton Prison.

Vicky Hamilton, 15, went missing from a bus stop in Bathgate in 1991, and the 75-year-old was sentenced to life in prison in 2008.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

He’s also serving a life sentence for the murder of Dinah McNicol, an 18-year-old girl from Tillingham, Essex.

The bodies of both girls were discovered in the garden of Tobin’s new home in Margate, Kent, in 2017.

Angelika Kluk, a Polish student from Glasgow, was also raped and murdered by him in 2006.

Tobin has also been linked to a number of unsolved murders in the United Kingdom.

Individuals are not mentioned by the Scottish Prison Service.