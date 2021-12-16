After complaining that his drug empire was in lockdown, a cocaine trafficker was arrested and sentenced to prison.

After moaning about his drugs empire being in lockdown, a cocaine trafficker was jailed.

A COCAINE trafficker was apprehended after complaining that his drug empire was under siege.

Nico Logan, 28, complained on the encrypted network EncroChat about being unable to make face-to-face deals due to the suspension of flights to Spain.

Due to the restrictions, he claimed he owed £26,000 in debt and had to hire a key employee to deliver drugs.

However, police gained access to the network and read Logan’s complaint in April of last year: “I need this pandemic to end so I can schedule meetings.”

Drugs were distributed by him and his associate Jordan Gabriel through street dealers.

Logan also requested a gun and ammunition, according to Manchester Crown Court.

Despite his protests, he made deals to smuggle cocaine, heroin, 5,000 ecstasy tablets, and cannabis into the UK.

“Controlled drugs are a cancer in our society,” said Judge Ian Dove.

That is fueled by the misery caused by people like you.”

Logan, of Wythenshawe, Manchester, was sentenced to 16 years in prison after admitting to conspiring to possess a firearm and being involved in drug distribution.

Jordan Gabriel, 29, of Wythenshawe, was sentenced to 1312 years in prison after confessing to the same.

Call 0207 782 4104 or email [email protected]

07423 720 250 is our WhatsApp number.

We also pay for videos.

To submit yours, go here.

For the next six weeks, click here to get The Sun newspaper delivered for free.