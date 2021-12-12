After contracting COVID, Pakistani children face a 14 percent mortality risk, according to a study.

According to the survey, one out of every seven people infected with a moderate to severe coronavirus died, a death rate that is many times higher than in the West.

According to a recent study, children in Pakistan are at a 14 percent mortality risk after contracting the coronavirus.

The study, titled Severe COVID-19 in Hospitalized Children in Pakistan: An Interim Analysis, was conducted in collaboration with the World Health Organization by four major health institutes.

It was discovered that the risk is higher than in the United States or Europe, as 159 children have died as a result of COVID-19 since the South Asian country reported its first case in March 2020.

According to a study released last week, Pakistan’s coronavirus-related mortality rate is over 14 percent, which is “unusually high” when compared to the only 1% rate so far recorded in Western countries.

According to the study, one out of every five children with underlying health issues such as malnutrition, cancer, or cardiovascular disease died.

Even healthy children were at risk, according to the report, with one out of every eight young patients dying from the virus.

According to one of the study’s authors, Fyezah Jehan, the majority of the deaths were reported among children aged one to nine.

She attributed the higher number of deaths among children to comorbidity and an overall shaky healthcare system.

“The health of more than half of the children who died as a result of the coronavirus had already been jeopardized.

They had various diseases, such as cancer, heart disease, and neurological disorders, among others,” Jehan, the head of the Department of Pediatrics and Child Health at Agha Khan University Hospital in Karachi’s southern port city, told Anadolu Agency.

She explained, “It was also because long-term care for chronic diseases is not as good as it is in the West.”

Precautions are necessary in this situation.

Despite the pandemic’s downward trend, Jehan urged strict adherence to safety precautions, especially in schools and other crowded places.

“There is no need to keep children out of school while this study is going on because overall coronavirus casualties in Pakistan are very low,” she said.

