After contracting Covid while 33 weeks pregnant and slipping into a coma, I didn’t see my newborn baby for ten weeks.

After contracting Covid at 33 weeks pregnant and slipping into a coma, I didn’t see my newborn baby for ten weeks.

After testing positive for Covid at seven months pregnant, a new mother was placed in a coma and unable to hold her baby for ten weeks.

Tanviha Quraishi-Akhtar and her husband, Tabraiz, both had mild symptoms when they caught the virus in February of this year, before the mass vaccine rollout.

Tanviha was also seven months pregnant and had no idea what was about to happen.

“We were more concerned about my husband, who is 11 years older than me and diabetic,” she explained.

“I was two or three days behind him as he neared the end of his isolation period.”

I was alone at home when I started to feel out of breath.”

On February 17, the couple from Blackburn decided to call an ambulance, and while paramedics didn’t seem concerned, they did advise Tanviha to be checked as a precaution.

Tanviha’s breathing and oxygen levels rapidly deteriorated after she was admitted to the hospital to double-check.

Doctors told her she would have to give birth to her baby son via emergency Caesarean section while being hooked up to a breathing machine, leaving her exhausted.

Baby Kameel was born a month and a half early and rushed to a neonatal intensive care unit, leaving Tanviha, who was still positive for Covid-19, distraught and unable to hold her newborn.

Doctors told her she was being put into an induced coma and would be ventilated for up to a fortnight to “give her lungs a rest” because she was exhausted and weak from the major surgery and the breathlessness.

Tanviha had been out for more than a month by the time she awoke.

“I was relieved when they told me because I was completely exhausted after the major surgery.”

I assumed that when I awoke, I’d be able to return home.

Aside from that, I was in good shape.

She explained, “I thought I’d be able to get home before my son came home from the ICU.”

“The last memory I have before waking up in April is being induced into a coma.”

Tanviha’s lungs stopped working the day after she was ventilated, and doctors rushed her husband into the ICU, warning that she might die in the next day or two.

As a last resort, doctors said the new mother might have to undergo an invasive procedure.

She was then hooked up to a machine that was only used after all other options had been exhausted, according to family agreement.

Tanviha’s family began making plans for Tanviha’s death, such as who would be responsible for newborn Kameel…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.