After cops called for a welfare check, toddlers ages 1 and 2 were “found HOGTIED and caged in woman’s home.”

Police say they discovered two toddlers “alone, hogtied, and caged” in a woman’s duplex apartment’s bedroom.

After cops made the disturbing discovery in Texas, Priscilla Ann Salais, 37, was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday for two counts of endangering a child.

According to Salais’ arrest affidavit, officers received a 911 call from a woman asking for assistance in checking on her grandchildren who were reportedly in a locked bedroom.

Soon after, firefighters forced their way into a room in a duplex in the 400 block of Bailey Avenue, where they discovered two young children.

According to the affidavit, the two-year-old girl was bound at the wrists and ankles.

According to KSAT, she was seen with visible injuries such as a black eye and a bloody lip.

The one-year-old boy was discovered in a playpen with a baby carrier and a changing table “completely covered.”

The child was suffocating inside.

The child’s diaper was “heavily soiled,” according to the affidavit.

Because their parents are being investigated by Child Protective Services, Salais was reportedly given temporary custody of the children.

Salais is not a licensed foster parent in Texas, according to a CPS representative.

“What she did to these children is unforgivable,” said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus in response to the arrest on Tuesday.

Salais denied the charges against her while being taken into custody, telling reporters to “get their facts straight” about the case.

She kept her head down, claiming that the information was incorrect and directing people to her grandmother to find out what had happened.

Salais is the stepmother of the children’s mother, Isabella.

Salais was trusted by Isabella to look after her children, according to KSAT.

Isabella expressed her regret, saying, “I’m sorry it got this far.”

“I shouldn’t have put them in the hands of just anyone.”

CPS has taken custody of the children.

For each count against Salais, a bond of (dollar)75,000 was set, totaling (dollar)150,000.

She had not posted bail on either count as of Wednesday afternoon.

The SAPD was contacted for comment by The Sun.