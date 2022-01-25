After covering 95% of my body in extreme tattoos, I’m unrecognizable – my £40k transformation only started five years ago.

I’m unrecognizable after a £40,000 transformation that covered 95% of my body in extreme tattoos.

Before he inked nearly his entire body, a TATTOO fanatic was unrecognizable in old photographs.

Tristan Weigelt, 25, spent £40,000 on tattoos that cover 95% of his body, and he now looks completely different five years later.

Only the tattoo apprentice’s palms, private parts, bottoms of his feet, and ears are free of ink after 260 painful hours under the needle.

He told the Daily Star, “It’s kind of weird looking at myself without all the tattoos.”

“However, on the inside, I’m still the same as I was before.”

Tristan, who was born in the United States, now calls Copenhagen home and has amassed a sizable Instagram following.

“A lot of people look at me and are enthralled.”

It’s almost like walking around with a celebrity, according to my friends.”

He said the most painful parts were getting his face and head, comparing it to being scraped with a metal brush.

“It was six full-day sessions that took between five and six hours, and the pain was probably an eight out of ten,” says the patient.

It’s as if you’ve been scraped by a metal brush.”

Tristan admitted that his tattoos have no hidden meaning, but that they were inspired by Japanese designs.

“If you’re thinking about getting a tattoo, get the tattoo you want,” he advised.

“Get what you’re passionate about and what makes sense to you.

I see a lot of people who are concerned about a tattoo not fitting them or not being in their style.

Get it if you like it.”

Tristan shared a before and after photo on Instagram, revealing that he was unrecognizable after his tattoos.

“If I had asked someone five years ago, no one would have told me my tattoos would fit me,” he said.

“But no one can imagine me without them now,” she says.