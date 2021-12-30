After Covid denialists stormed a Liverpool hospital and accused NHS workers of ‘aiding genocide,’ a man was arrested.

After Covid denialists stormed a Liverpool hospital and accused NHS staff of ‘aiding genocide,’ a man was arrested.

One man accused nurses of ‘kidnapping’ an elderly Covid patient in a video of the incident that was posted online.

After a group of Covid denialists stormed a hospital and accused staff of “aiding and abetting genocide” as they attempted to remove an elderly patient, police arrested a man.

A group of people were seen entering the University Hospital Aintree in Liverpool before confronting nurses and accusing them of “kidnapping” the patient, who is believed to be receiving treatment on a Covid ward, according to a video shared on social media.

A man caught on camera incorrectly ranting that Covid has been “downgraded to a non-infectious disease” and telling one nurse, “you’ll be the first under open arrest,” while referring to the group as “common law constables.”

“You are all aiding and abetting genocide,” he tells medical personnel who are pleading with the group to leave.

After the group entered the hospital around 8.20 p.m. last night, nurses and security staff joined forces to ask them to leave the ward before police arrived.

One of the men in the group claims that the patient being targeted is his father.

The man filming claims that the patient’s wife was “murdered” by hospital staff at one point.

He then claims that Chris Whitty and Boris Johnson have been arrested, which is bizarre.

“But he doesn’t believe in Covid,” a nurse is overheard telling police officers that the patient’s son’s mother died of Covid.

Since then, we’ve received multiple threats from them that he would come to the ward and take his father away.”

Officers were called to the hospital after reports of a disturbance on a ward, according to Merseyside Police.

“Officers arrived and arrested a 48-year-old man from the Formby area on suspicion of causing a nuisancedisturbance on NHS premises and causing an offensiveindecentobscene messagematter to be sent by public communication network,” a spokesman said.

“The man is in police custody right now, and the investigation is ongoing.”

Anti-vaxxers urged a man with Covid to leave Letterkenny University Hospital in Ireland in September, and he died just days later.

Joe McCarron, 75, was readmitted to the hospital the next day and placed on a ventilator, but he died shortly after.

Aintree University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has been contacted for a response.

