After Covid, holiday singles are ready to mingle with romance in the air – study

According to a study conducted by Hotels.com, travelers admit to going on vacation solely to meet new people and possibly find love.

It’s no surprise that adults are yearning for human contact after almost two years of Zoom meet-ups and social isolation.

According to new research from Hotels.com, guests are prioritizing amenities like pools, spas, bars, gyms, and communal workspaces when searching the website in the hopes of sparking interactions.

More than half of those polled for Hotels.com said their social circle had shrunk as a result of the pandemic, and a similar number said hotels are a great place to meet new people and make new friends.

Nearly 40% of global travelers admit to going on vacation solely to meet new people.

The desire for a holiday romance is clearly on the minds of guests, with 15% admitting to wishing for one.

This strategy appears to work, as 40% of British holidaymakers have had at least one previous holiday affair, and 9% are still in a relationship with someone they met while on vacation.

In the UK, the hotel booking platform has seen an increase in searches for solo staycations, with nearly half of those polled admitting that traveling with friends can make it difficult to meet new people.

“The pandemic has been as difficult on personal relationships as it has on travel plans,” Hotels.com’s Emma Tagg said.

Holidaymakers are more than ever looking to connect with others and choose a sociable hotel as their base for future travel.

“Whether it’s to relax poolside with a cocktail, strike up a small conversation while doing downward dog, or have someone to get lost with while exploring a new city, strangers are more open than ever to becoming friends.”

