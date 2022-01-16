After cracking a PINK egg in her frying pan, a distraught mother’screamed.’

After cracking a PINK egg in her frying pan, a disgusted mother’screamed.’

After cracking a PINK egg into her frying pan, a MUM screamed in horror.

When Beena Sarangdhar noticed the strangely colored ‘white’ floating around in front of her, she couldn’t believe her eyes.

Her children rushed into the kitchen to see what all the fuss was about, and they were just as disgusted by the strangely fluorescent food.

Beena purchased the eggs from her local Asda in Watford, Hertfordshire, and insisted that they were still fresh.

However, she was unsure if they were safe to eat due to their unusual appearance.

She was warned not to touch the eggs and to throw them out immediately after posting a picture on a Facebook page.

“I was craving eggs yesterday and cracked one into the frying pan as usual,” Beena explained.

“Then I screamed as it fell into the pan.”

It’s the first time I’ve ever seen a pink egg.

“The kids dashed in to see what had happened and exclaimed, ‘errrr.'”

The other eggs in the same box, she claimed, were fine.

“It was really strange because they were dating,” the mother added.

“It put me off for a second, but then everyone was craving eggs on toast.”

According to the US Department of Agriculture, a cloudy egg white indicates that the egg is very fresh, whereas a clear white indicates that the egg is old.

Microorganisms that produce a greenish, fluorescent, water-soluble pigment are toxic to humans, according to experts, and should not be eaten.

This most likely includes Beena’s unusual egg.

Beena’s discovery comes after a horrifying discovery in a tin of beans by another shopper.

Sally Jones claimed she was sick after purchasing beans from Asda that “looked like a mouse had died” inside.

“I bought the beans just before Christmas, but I could tell something was wrong right away when I opened them on Saturday,” she explained.

“The smell was like something from beyond the grave as soon as I opened it.”

“It was terrifying.”

In that tin, it looked as if a mouse had died.”