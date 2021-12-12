After crashing into a house, a disqualified driver sustained life-changing injuries.

After crashing into a house, a disqualified driver suffered life-changing injuries.

Louis McLaughlin, 26, sped around a corner and crashed into a house, damaging the homeowner’s car.

He was rescued from the rubble and transported to the hospital.

After overturning a car weeks after being disqualified, a driver suffered life-changing injuries.

On September 18, 2018, Louis McLaughlin, 26, sped around a corner and crashed into a house in Glasgow’s Mount Vernon.

McLaughlin was removed from the wreckage while in possession of a blade after the hired vehicle caught fire.

He was rushed to the hospital and placed on a ventilator due to internal bleeding.

McLaughlin pled guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance in Glasgow Sheriff Court.

In addition, he admitted to having a knife in a public place without permission.

McLaughlin had been disqualified from driving for 24 months after pleading guilty to dangerous driving on August 24, 2018.

He disobeyed the prohibition by driving a BMW 3 series down Baillieston Road 25 days later.

“He lost control failing to negotiate a left-hand bend,” said prosecutor Mark Allan.

“The vehicle crossed the center lane on the carriageway onto the opposite carriageway and off the road, mounting a sidewalk before colliding with a fence and trees in front of the house.”

“The vehicle overturned and caught fire, causing significant damage to McLaughlin’s vehicle as well as the homeowners’ vehicle, which was damaged to the tune of £4 to 5,000.”

The residents heard a loud banging and went to help McLaughlin, who was later apprehended by emergency personnel with a lock back knife.

McLaughlin had “life-threatening injuries with the possibility of internal bleeding in the bowel,” according to Mr Allan.

Before undergoing surgery, he was transported to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and placed on a ventilator.

McLaughlin also suffered three facial fractures, a fractured left foot, and a fractured right collarbone.

McLaughlin admitted to officers that he couldn’t recall the incident.

He had been disqualified from driving, according to a police check.

Defending attorney Bob McCormack told the court that McLaughlin is “lucky to be alive” after suffering “life-threatening injuries.”

“The speed was not excessive in and of itself,” the lawyer added, “but it was excessive in light of the circumstances.”

“He didn’t know the road and didn’t realize the bend was so angular as he approached it.”

“The ramifications for him, the vehicle, and the environment are catastrophic.”

Sheriff Matthew Jackson QC, who bailed McLaughlin, of the city’s Pollokshaws, in the meantime, deferred sentencing until next month pending background reports.