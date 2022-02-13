After Cressida Dick’s departure, a woman arrested at a vigil for Sarah Everard says Met reforms cannot be a “token gesture.”

After Cressida Dick’s departure, a woman arrested at a Sarah Everard vigil says Met reforms can’t be a ‘token gesture.’

Patsy Stevenson was pinned to the ground during her arrest, and the image went viral, drawing widespread condemnation of the Metropolitan Police Service.

When she heard Dame Cressida Dick had resigned, a young woman arrested at a vigil for Sarah Everard said she nearly cried.

Patsy Stevenson was pinned to the ground during her arrest at a vigil for Ms Everard on Clapham Common in south London on March 13th. Ms Everard had been kidnapped while walking home and raped and murdered by a serving Met officer.

A photo of her arrest went viral, prompting outrage at the police department for the way they handled the situation, which saw other women bundled to the ground and arrested for violating Covid-19 laws.

Dame Cressida Bonaparte announced her resignation as Metropolitan Police Commissioner on Thursday evening, after London mayor Sadiq Khan expressed his displeasure with her plans to reform the force.

Ms Stevenson, who is 28 years old, said she “stopped in the street and almost cried” when she learned of the commissioner’s resignation in a Sunday Times interview.

“Thank God,” she said.

She has not only presided over an organization that has allowed systemic misogyny and racism to thrive, but she has also failed to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“However, the fact that she’s gone doesn’t change the fact that something is wrong.”

This can’t possibly be a sham.

Top-down, radical change is required.”

The physics student, who has since filed a lawsuit against the police, told the newspaper that officers used “brute force” that night to intimidate her and other women, despite the fact that she had previously trusted the force and believed police brutality was “rare.”

“It was as if they were telling us not to bother them.”

“I’d always trusted the cops, so it was shocking and unexpected,” Ms Stevenson said.

“I had no idea something like that could happen to me… I was bewildered and terrified.”

“I kept thinking, this is how Couzens got Sarah into his car while I was being handcuffed and taken away.”

I knew they’d put me in their van, but I had no idea what they’d do to me or what they’d get away with.”

Met officer Wayne Couzens made a false claim about Covid restrictions.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Woman arrested at Sarah Everard vigil says Met reforms can’t be ‘token gesture’ after Cressida Dick exit