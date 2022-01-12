After crushing protestors with Putin’s help, riot police marched through Kazakhstan.

After crushing protestors with Putin’s assistance, riot police march through Kazakhstan.

RIOT police march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, after Russian troops assisted them in quelling widespread protests.

It came as the HMS Prince of Wales, a new £3.2 billion Royal Navy aircraft carrier, prepared to set sail to assist Nato in protecting Ukraine from a possible Russian invasion.

Captain Steve Higham said his crew was ready for President Vladimir Putin’s threat.

He went on to say.

“We are aware of Russia’s threat and are prepared to respond.”

Ben Wallace, the Secretary of Defense, stated yesterday that the West “must prepare for the worst.”

Over 100,000 Russian troops have gathered on Ukraine’s borders, and President Putin has demanded that Nato stop accepting new members.

Moscow’s demands, according to US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, are “non-starters.”

“No one will be able to close Nato’s open-door policy,” she stated emphatically.

Lt Gen Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s military chief, said his forces would defend the country “until the last drop of blood.”

To challenge Russia in the North Atlantic and Baltic Sea, HMS Prince of Wales will sail without any F-35 fighter jets on board, instead relying on Merlin sub-hunting choppers and drones.