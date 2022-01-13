After cursing out a judge in a Michigan court, a puppy mill owner was ordered to pay (dollar)84,000 and give up his dogs.

After cursing out a judge in Michigan, a puppy mill owner was ordered to pay (dollar)84,000 and give up his dogs.

SAGINAW, MI — The owner of 24 dogs seized from a puppy mill in Carrollton Township, Michigan, has been found in contempt of court for cursing out a judge.

As a result, he has relinquished ownership of the dogs and owes a five-figure restitution fee.

On Tuesday, January 15th,

In the case of Joe L Horne Jr., 38, a civil bench trial and forfeiture hearing was held before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Manvel Trice III on November 11.

The complaint stemmed from the seizure of dogs from Horne’s Shattuck Street home in March, with the prosecution claiming Horne was unwilling or unable to provide adequate care for the animals.

Horne had been breeding American bully and pit bull mixes and selling them as “exotic bullies” or “microbullies” on Facebook’s “BullyTreatz HomeOf Canelon” page.

Participants joined via Zoom for Tuesday’s meeting, which was held remotely.

Horne represented himself by appearing from the passenger seat of a car.

Sgt. Carrollton of the Carrollton Township Police Department was called to the stand by Assistant Prosecutor Daniel Straka.

Christopher J Kellett has been called to testify.

On March 15, Kellett said he went to Horne’s property with Saginaw County Animal Control officers to carry out a search warrant.

“There was a very strong odor of urine and feces present within the house when I did go inside,” Kellett said.

“There was also a significant amount of dog feces in the back yard.”

I recall the smell being quite strong.

Animals are in unsafe conditions.”

Horne’s house and detached garage were raided by Animal Control, according to Kellett.

Kellett described them as “triple-stacked.”

“You’d have a couple rows of dogs, then some more stacked on top of that.”

One or two, I believe, were triple-stacked on top of each other.”

Horne was already in custody when the search warrant was served, having been arrested earlier that day on a domestic violence charge, Kellett said.

Trice had to repeatedly remind Horne not to testify in his questions as he cross-examined witnesses.

Horne became agitated when the photos were shown, arguing and interrupting the judge in a heated manner.

