After defying all medical odds, a miracle Scots baby celebrates his first Christmas at home.

Sofia Viktoria Birina was born at just 22 weeks and is Scotland’s youngest-ever surviving premature baby; her parents say her survival is the best Christmas present they’ve ever received.

Sofia Viktoria Birina, who was born at 22 weeks, has fought the battle of her life to spend her first Christmas at home.

The spunky 14-month-old girl defied all odds to become Scotland’s youngest-ever premature baby survivor.

Sofia’s parents, Egija and Inars, from Airdrie, said her survival was their greatest gift as Sofia ripped open presents and pulled on the tree’s baubles, according to the Daily Record.

“It was beyond magical because it was a day we thought we would never see,” Egija, 23, said.

We were keeping vigil by her hospital incubator at this time last year.

“People talk about Christmas miracles, but Sofia is a lifelong miracle for us.”

“She’s our angel baby and our teeny-tiny warrior princess,” says the narrator.

“She shouldn’t be here by right, but we fought for her, and she fought to stay alive.”

The best Christmas present I ever received was seeing her open her stocking on Christmas morning.”

“We are cherishing every single moment of this festive season,” Inars said.

“We are so proud of our courageous little girl.”

Sofia was born 18 weeks early, weighing only 1lb 1oz – about the weight of a loaf of bread – and was given a 10% chance of surviving labor and an even lower chance of surviving after birth.

When she arrived, her skin was transparent and as thin as tissue paper, despite the fact that she was born nearly two weeks before the legal abortion limit.

She wasn’t due until February 1, 2021, and when she was born last year, she fit perfectly into the palm of her father’s hand.

The young girl overcame a heart defect, brain bleeds, an eye infection, and a slew of other infections.

She required seven blood transfusions and was placed on a ventilator in the neonatal unit of University Hospital Wishaw to help her breathe because her lungs were not fully developed.

She was in an incubator for three months before being released.

Sofia is still defying medical expectations and achieving all of her goals.

“Sofia astounds us every day,” Egija said.

“She was discharged from the lung clinic and is now at her home.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy