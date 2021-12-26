After devouring SIX bags of Christmas chocolate coins, a Staffie undergoes “miracle” surgery.

After consuming six bags of Christmas chocolate coins, a STAFFORDSHIRE bull terrier has survived “miracle” surgery.

Amie had gone to the shops with her dog but returned home to find her chocolate missing and wrappers strewn across her Plymouth, Devon, floor.

Dogs can be fatally harmed by chocolate, and foil adds to the danger.

Hugo, her Staffie, was rushed to a pet hospital in Plymouth, where vets decided to operate.

Hugo seemed fine at first, according to Amie, but when he began vomiting blood, she became “sick with worry.”

“He then had a terrifying seizure,” she explained, “so I immediately called PDSA.”

Hugo was examined, sedated, and had an X-ray at the veterinary charity’s hospital, where it was discovered that its stomach was full of foil, necessitating surgery to remove it.

“I was afraid we were going to lose him,” Amie said, “so having him home for Christmas is a miracle.”

“Hugo was kept in overnight after his major surgery,” said PDSA vet nurse Donna Southwould.

To aid his recovery, he required an intravenous fluid drip, medication, and intensive nursing care.

“He was extremely fortunate, as he could have died if he hadn’t been treated quickly enough.”

Hugo is now at home on strict rest and on the road to recovery, though he’s not completely out of the woods yet.”

Ms. Southwould warn pet owners about the dangers of leaving holiday treats near their animals.

“While the festive season can be a time for indulgence, it’s important to remember that some of these foods are extremely harmful to our pets,” she continued.

“Foods like chocolate, mince pies, onions, raisins, grapes, some nuts, sage-and-onion stuffing, and Christmas cake can all be dangerous to pets and should be kept out of reach.”

“Rather than extra food, give your pets some extra playtime over the holidays.”

Amie said the surgery saved her dog’s life and she was grateful to the veterinarians.

“I honestly don’t think Hugo would be here if it weren’t for them,” she said.

“They went above and beyond for him, for which I am eternally grateful.”

“It happened a few times.”

“If you think your pet may have eaten something they shouldn’t have, call your vet immediately as they may require urgent treatment,” a PDSA spokeswoman said.