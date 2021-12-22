After discovering a FULL CHICKEN HEAD in her box of KFC hot wings, the diner was disgusted.

A shocking photo showed the head encrusted in crunchy batter straight out of the frier, complete with eyes and a beak.

Gabrielle left a two-star JustEast review after ordering from KFC Feltham in Twickenham.

“I discovered a fried chicken head in my hot wings meal,” it read.

“Urgh, please take away the rest of my meal.”

People were quick to express their horror in a photo posted on Instagram account Takeawaytrauma.

“I really wish I could go back in time by 2 minutes and not have seen this,” one user said.

“How do you get one star?” says the narrator.

“At the very least, you know it’s true,” one joked.

Others claimed that seeing the animal’s head helped them to be more aware of what they were eating.

“In all fairness, fried chicken head is still fried chicken,” one user said.

“There’s nothing to complain about if you eat meat; you’re simply confronted with the reality of what you’re eating for the first time.”

Another agreed, “If you can’t handle the fact that your food is a dead animal, then you shouldn’t be eating meat.”

KFC joked that it was “the most generous two-star review ever” on Twitter, saying they were “baffled” as to how the entire head had snuck in.

“We were genuinely surprised by this photo,” they added to Infosurhoy.

We’ve been researching what happened since Gabrielle contacted us.

“To put it simply, we serve real chicken – and we’re proud of it – but this has clearly slipped through the cracks in the strict processes and checks we have in place with our suppliers, partners, and teams, who prepare everything in our restaurants fresh.”

“It’s true that even the best-laid plans can go horribly wrong on rare occasions.

And it’s a very uncommon one at that.

“We’ve taken it very seriously, and we’ve already taken additional steps with our suppliers and retrained our teams to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

“However, it makes no difference to Gabrielle’s experience, so we’ve reached out to her and she’s graciously accepted some free KFC on our behalf.”

They went on to say that she and her family had been invited into the restaurant to see how the food was prepared and that she could expect more chicken heads in her hot wings.