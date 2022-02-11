After donating his life savings to a boy he had never met who was dying of a rare cancer, a selfless teenager died.

After donating his life savings to a boy he had never met who was suffering from a rare cancer, a selfless teenager died.

“Rhys’ legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of those whose lives he influenced.”

A teen who gave almost all of his savings to a boy he’d never met and started a crowd funding campaign for him died just weeks later.

Rhys Langford, 19, of Ebbw Vale, Wales, had been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a bone cancer.

On Tuesday evening (February 8), he succumbed to the disease.

Rhys came across the story of Jacob Jones, a six-year-old from the same town who is fighting a rare cancer in his final weeks.

According to Wales Online, Rhys donated £1,000 to Jacob’s treatment and organized a fundraiser for him that has raised more than £64,000 so far.

“My warrior, my hero, my son, my baby, has given up his fight,” Rhys’ mother Catherine posted on Facebook.

He hung up his sword and died at home, surrounded by his family.

“Around 7 p.m. yesterday evening, 08022022, he closed his eyes for the last time.”

We’re devastated.

My life will never be the same as it was before.

I’ve also lost a piece of myself.

He fought a long and arduous battle.”

“We are deeply saddened and upset,” Jacob’s family said in a statement to Wales Online.

Rhys’s love, compassion, strength, and courage were incredible.

He will never be forgotten, and Jacob will have a better chance of overcoming whatever challenges he faces as a result of his kindness.

“We’ll never be able to express our gratitude to Rhys and his family.”

We are overwhelmed by Rhys’ fundraising efforts, and we are heartbroken. Our prayers are with him and his family.”

Nathan Wyburn, an Ebbw Vale-born artist, recently created a photo-collage portrait of Rhys as a tribute to “Ebbw Vale’s superhero.”

“Rhys’ legacy will forever live on in the memories of those whose lives he touched, of which there were so many,” Nathan wrote on Facebook.

Little Jacob will be able to continue his fight thanks to his selfless fundraising.

In his final weeks, he made £60,000.

Simply amazing.

Last week, it was a privilege to meet you.”

Rhys was “absolutely amazed” by the number of people who donated to the fundraiser, Catherine told Wales Online last month.

“It’s all been so overwhelming because of a small kind gesture Rhys made as one.”

