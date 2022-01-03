After drugs swabbing clubgoers to’support women’s safety,’ the Met Police are facing backlash for their ‘PR stunt.’

After drugs swabbing clubgoers to’support women’s safety,’ the Met Police have received backlash.

On the night that taskforce officers were filmed conducting drug tests on people entering two venues in Shoreditch, one woman was arrested.

Officers conducting drug swabs on clubbers to “support women’s safety” have been accused of a “PR stunt” with no “purpose.”

Legal and drug experts have questioned whether the results – which could be inaccurate – are useful in preventing crime, and have accused the force of staging a show to echo Prime Minister David Cameron’s tough new 10-year drug strategy.

The force posted a video of taskforce officers conducting drug swabs in Shoreditch, east London, as part of a “wider operation to ensure the night time economy is a safe space for all” on Twitter on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police Service has since confirmed that tests were conducted as a condition of entry at two licensed establishments in early December as part of a week of action “supporting women’s safety.”

“Officers from across the Met came together to work in areas where women and girls have been made to feel unsafe or have been victims of crime,” the statement said. “We know there is an inextricable link between Class A drugs and serious crime and violence on London’s streets,” it added.

One woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs “after disposing of a suspicious package” as a result of the 15 voluntary searches conducted on the night the footage was filmed.

“This came after a woman she was with indicated a high reading of Class A drugs after using the drugs itemizer machine,” according to the Met.

Those who provided a positive swab and “no further grounds” for search were allowed to go about their night, according to the statement.

According to Alex Stevens, a criminal justice professor at the University of Kent and a former senior member of the Home Office’s drug advisory panel, the practice demonstrates a “poor understanding of the link between drugs and violence.”

“Alcohol is used in the majority of drug-assisted assaults on women.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

