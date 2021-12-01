After eating contaminated fish, a Scottish teen was diagnosed with a life-threatening liver condition.

Kai McCulloch, 13, ate fish while on vacation in Mallorca in 2015, and was diagnosed with Autoimmune Hepatitis and Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) shortly after.

Kai McCulloch, from Clydebank, was seven years old when they ate the fish while on vacation in Mallorca with their family in 2015.

Kai became increasingly ill after the family returned to Scotland, with severe stomach pain and nosebleeds.

According to the Daily Record, after numerous trips to A&E left the family no closer to figuring out what was wrong with Kai, a biopsy was finally scheduled.

The child was diagnosed with Hepatitis A as a result of this procedure, and doctors believe the illness was caused by the fish in Mallorca, which had been stored alongside mussels, which are more likely to cause food poisoning.

Kai’s health deteriorated after the diagnosis, and doctors told them they had a combination of Autoimmune Hepatitis and Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) after discovering their spleen was swollen.

PSC is a debilitating liver disease that attacks the bile ducts.

Heavy blood clots caused by the virus were causing Kai’s nosebleeds.

Kai, 13, who identifies as gender fluid, now has a potentially fatal condition that causes their immunity to be severely lowered, making even minor illnesses, such as pneumonia and sepsis, potentially fatal.

Kai’s illness has devastated the family, according to their mother Elaine McCulloch, 39, who recently suffered an abscess and was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

“When Kai first contracted Hepatitis A, we were told they would get better, but that didn’t happen,” Elaine explained.

They had a lot of stomach pain and an infection that affected their bowels.

Something was wrong, so we kept going up to AandE.

“At first, we didn’t understand why it was happening.

Kai inquired as to why they’d done so.

