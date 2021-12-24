After eavesdropping on his gamer girlfriend’s conversations, the controlling killer, 21, stabbed her in the neck.

After eavesdropping on his girlfriend’s conversations, the controlling killer, 21, stabbed her in the neck.

After eavesdropping on his gamer girlfriend’s conversations, a CONTROLLING killer repeatedly stabbed her in the neck.

In a “savage, ferocious and frenzied” attack at their Hull apartment, jealous Amadeusz Sekula, 21, brutally murdered his partner Klaudia Soltys, 30.

After hacking her Facebook account and locking her in her flat, the 21-year-old was sentenced to life in prison for killing Soltys.

According to Hull Live, the victim was repeatedly stabbed by her jealous boyfriend after he discovered her online chats with other gamers in March. She “loved life” and was “always smiley.”

Sekula would regularly monitor her online activity, eavesdrop on her conversations, and even lock her in her flat, according to the court.

Sekula walked away from his victim after stabbing her in the living room, leaving her in a pool of blood.

He knocked on the door of a woman in Bransholme a few hours later, and she called the cops.

He admitted to the crime after previously admitting to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Before he is eligible for parole, he must serve at least 16 years and 277 days in prison.

Sekula “brutally murdered” Miss Soltys, according to prosecutor Jason Pitter QC, in a “final controlling act in the embers of a dying relationship” with her.

“There was never any doubt in my mind that he was the one who did it,” he said.

Sekula and Soltys met after the 30-year-old moved to the United Kingdom with her ex-boyfriend in 2014.

Their romance began last summer after they met through an online game.

The couple shared a home and worked at the same company in Bridlington.

The court heard that Soltys had expressed her dissatisfaction with her relationship to others and had previously told her mother that she “didn’t feel safe.”

Sekula, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty and expressed regret for his actions, according to defence barrister Peter Moulson QC.

“You repeatedly stabbed Klaudia in the neck in her own home, a place where she was entitled to feel safe and secure,” Judge John Thackray QC told Sekula.

“Your assault on her was unquestionably vicious, ferocious, and frantic.

“At least six deep wounds to the neck were present, one of which transected her voice box.”

“It was unquestionably your final controlling act, motivated by jealousy.”