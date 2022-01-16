After emails surfaced, Mark Schlissel was fired as president of the University of Michigan for having an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

MARK Schlissel, the University of Michigan president, has been fired over an alleged inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

After emails between Schlissel and the staffer were discovered, the decision to fire Schlissel, who had been the school’s president since 2014, was made.

After receiving an anonymous tip about an alleged sexual relationship with an employee in December, the University of Michigan Board of Regents decided to fire Schlissel today.

Schlissel had been using his university email to communicate with the employee for “years,” according to a press release announcing his dismissal.

“Following an investigation, we discovered that Dr.

Schlissel “used his University email account to communicate with that subordinate in a manner inconsistent with the dignity and reputation of the University over a period of years,” according to the statement.

Hundreds of emails between Schlissel and the employee were released by the university as transcripts.

The former president exchanged flirtatious messages with the employee, ordered food, and talked about travel plans.

Schlissel sent a copy of a New Yorker article titled Sexual Fantasies of Everyday New Yorkers in an email in 2019.

Schlissel was fired on the spot, and the board said the “rapid” decision was in the university’s best interests.

According to MLive, Schlissel is married with four children.

Schlissel’s behavior was “particularly egregious,” according to the Board of Regents, because he had previously worked on campus to address sexual misconduct.

Former athletes accused sports doctor Robert Anderson of sexual misconduct, and former provost Martin Philbert was fired for sexually harassing university employees, prompting the university to overhaul its misconduct policies.

According to the board, former University of Michigan President Mary Sue Coleman will serve as interim president.

“…We are confident that she will provide the leadership that our University community requires at this critical juncture.

During its February meeting, the Board will ratify these decisions.

According to the board’s statement, there will be a formal session on March 17th.

Coleman, who has been president for the past 12 years, will remain in office until at least the summer.