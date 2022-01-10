After endangering children, a driver with a foggy ‘porthole’ in the window was fined £100.

As the schools were closing in Bonhill, West Dunbartonshire, the vehicle came to a halt.

The driver received a £100 fine as well as three points on their license.

A driver was fined after it was discovered that their misted over windscreen only had a “porthole” wiped clear.

The vehicle was stopped recently in Bonhill, West Dunbartonshire, as the schools were closing down, according to Police Scotland.

The driver had not properly demisted their windows, according to the police, “putting children and other road users at risk.”

Officers shared a photo of a car windscreen that was misted over with only a small view hole on the driver’s side, urging people to make sure their vehicle was safe before driving.

“When it’s cold, wet, and often icy, it’s important to take extra time to make sure your vehicle is safe for the journey ahead,” the Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Police Division said on Facebook.

“The driver’s windows were not sufficiently demisted, putting children and other road users in danger.”