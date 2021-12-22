After England’s announcement, Scotland’s self-isolation rules may be reduced to a seven-day period.

People who test positive for Covid in Scotland are required to self-isolate for 10 days, with other members of their household being told to do the same.

Following changes in England, the Scottish Government is under increasing pressure to reduce the amount of time people must self-isolate after catching Covid.

As a result of the rule, many people will miss Christmas with their families, and public services will be under more strain as a result of staff absences.

In order to address this issue in England, the UK government has reduced the self-isolation period from ten to one week, provided that people submit two negative lateral flow tests on days six and seven.

On Wednesday, John Swinney, the Deputy First Minister, said a similar change was being considered north of the border to deal with the “immediate threat” of public services collapsing.

“Of course, we will consider the proposal put forward by the United Kingdom Government,” he told the BBC.

“There are options for moving forward with self-isolation arrangements to try to relieve pressure on public services.”

“However, we must acknowledge that the number of cases is likely to grow to such proportions that significant absence levels from our private and public services will result.”

Despite a blip on Wednesday, the number of daily positive tests in Scotland has increased to around 5,500 per day, up from 3,500 a week ago.

With hundreds of ScotRail trains cancelled in recent days, Mr Swinney said this raised concerns about the “sustainability” of some public services.

Experts will examine data on Omicron for the next few days, according to Jason Leitch, the national clinical director, before making a recommendation to ministers.

However, Holyrood’s opposition parties urged the Scottish Government to act immediately, warning that public services could be crippled in days if no action is taken.

“The current rules on self-isolation are unsustainable,” said Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane.

They’re causing a lot of stress.

Scotland self-isolation rules: Covid isolation period could be cut to 7 days after England announcement