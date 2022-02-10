After falling four stories through the roof while ‘watching fireworks’ at a wedding in Pakistan, a British man is fighting for his life.

Subby, the man, is thought to have been watching fireworks from atop a four-story house when he fell.

After suffering brain damage and internal bleeding in the fall, Harris Nasim, who claims to be Subby’s brother, says he is on a life-support machine.

In a desperate attempt to raise funds for his medical bills, which he estimates could total up to £15,000, he has launched a fundraiser.

Subby had flown out from his home in Dewsbury, Yorkshire, to the country in South Asia prior to the freak accident, according to reports.

“He’s travelled without travel insurance and treatments are very expensive in Pakistan, especially to treat his injuries,” Harris wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“He fell off the four-story roof of his Pakistani home, causing brain damage and internal bleeding.

“He’s on life support right now, and those of you who have traveled abroad and received medical treatment in another country know that it’s not covered by the NHS like it is in the UK, and it’s very expensive.”

“The cost of his treatment and care is estimated to be around £10-15k, so I’m starting this GoFundMe to help raise funds to cover his medical bills.”

“He’s currently on a life support machine and is in desperate need of all the financial and emotional help he can get.”

“Please consider donating generously and remember our little subby in your prayers!”

Over £3,600 has been donated so far by well-wishers.