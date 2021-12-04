After falling through an open drain, my nine-month-old Labrador received serious injuries – I’m furious.

After falling through an open drain, my nine-month-old Labrador received serious injuries, and I’m furious.

A FAMILY is heartbroken after their nine-month-old puppy was injured after falling down a 20-foot open water drain.

Milo, a white Labrador, had a fractured eye socket and broken ribs, according to his owner Emily Bailey.

Milo had been out for a walk along a popular public footpath on Monday when he fell through a Yorkshire Water grate, she said.

Although Yorkshire Water has offered to pay for some of the vet bills, Emily believes that more must be done to hold them accountable.

“Many people use that walk-through every day because it’s a great place for kids and dogs to run around,” she explained.

“It could have been a kid,” says the narrator.

Milo had been taken out by Emily’s partner after her three-year-old son, who has epilepsy, had stayed home after having a seizure.

The young dog is believed to have smashed his face on the way down after falling through the drain in an open field.

A fire and rescue team eventually pulled him out, and thankfully, he was covered by pet insurance.

Emily has blasted Yorkshire Water for initially offering her only £250 to cover Milo’s pet insurance excess before increasing it to £500.

Milo’s injuries could resurface in the future, and his injured leg could deteriorate as he gets older, she fears, because that breed of dog is prone to leg problems.

Emily said she would have accepted the offer if it had been “written in stone” that Milo would be taken care of.

“It’s not about the money for me,” she said.

I’d like to be held accountable.

It should never have happened.”

Milo is recovering, she said, but he isn’t “the same dog he was 48 hours ago.”

“I can sense his anxiety, despite the fact that he’s usually such a carefree pup.”

“We were sorry to hear about Milo’s incident and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding it,” a Yorkshire Water spokesperson said.

“While the circumstances of the incident are still unknown, as a gesture of goodwill, we have offered to pay Emily’s pet insurance excess as well as an additional payment.”

“We’ve also offered to pay for any future veterinary costs associated with Milo as a result of this incident.”

“We won’t be able to comment further because Emily has decided not to accept this offer and intends to pursue legal action.”

