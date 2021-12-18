After filming a sex attack on a woman and sending the video to her, a pervert was arrested and sentenced to prison.

After filming a sex attack on a woman and sending the video to her, a pervert was sentenced to prison.

On November 29, 2018, Alexander Jamieson, 58, pounced on the 56-year-old woman on several occasions at a property in Kirkintilloch.

He was found guilty of assault and sexual assault at Glasgow Sheriff Court yesterday.

A pervert who recorded himself sexually assaulting a sleeping woman and then sent the video to her was sentenced to four years in prison.

On November 29, 2018, Alexander Jamieson pounced on the 56-year-old woman on multiple occasions at a property in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire.

The 58-year-old persuaded the woman to take an unfamiliar medication, which caused her to fall into a “deep sleep.”

He then recorded himself committing the heinous sex attack and sent it to her via WhatsApp.

Jamieson refused to delete the video, telling a jury that he made it for “fun.”

Jamieson was found guilty of assault and sexual assault at the Glasgow Sheriff Court.

At yesterday’s sentencing, Sheriff Sean Murphy QC granted a 10-year non-harassment order limiting contact between the two.

Jamieson, of Moodiesburn, North Lanarkshire, was also placed on the sex offenders list for an indefinite period of time.

On the night of the incident, the woman claimed in evidence that she and Jamieson were having a “nice night together.”

Jamieson “admonished” her to take an epilepsy tablet, and she was given two, but only one was consumed.

“That’s the last thing she remembers until she wakes up in the morning, naked in her bedroom with Jamieson beside her,” prosecutor Carrie Stevens said in her closing statement to the jury.

“She said she was tired and felt like she had a hangover, but her day went on as usual until Mr Jamieson sent her a video on WhatsApp a few hours later.”

“She didn’t look at the video until a few days later, despite his repeated prodding.”

“She said she felt like she had been punched.”

“She had no recollection of what was shown in the video and was adamant that she had not consented to any of the sexual activity shown in it and would not have let Jamieson do it.”

“F*** off, it’s my video and I’m keeping it,” Jamieson said when the victim asked him to delete the video.

Jamieson testified that he taped the video.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.