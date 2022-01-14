After firing a warning shot over US sanctions, North Korea fires another projectile.

After firing a warning shot about US sanctions, North Korea fires another projectile.

Pyongyang has yet to confirm the latest launch but has threatened a “stronger, clearer response” if the United States imposes sanctions.

North Korea may have conducted another missile test on Friday, hours after chastising the United States for attempting to undermine Pyongyang’s “legitimate right to self-defense.”

North Korea allegedly fired an unidentified projectile in the early hours of Friday, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, while Japan said it “could be a ballistic missile.”

If confirmed, Pyongyang will have launched its third missile this year, following two tests of “hypersonic missiles” in less than a week.

As a result of the tests, the United States has imposed sanctions on five North Korean missile program officials.

The US sanctions, according to a spokesperson for North Korea’s Foreign Ministry, are “clearly a provocation,” and Washington is “intentionally aggravating the situation.”

According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency, the US’ “gangster logic… calls into question the exercise of our legitimate right to self-defense.”

According to the official, North Korea’s push for a “new-type weapon” is solely for the purpose of improving its “national defense capability, not to target a specific country or force.”

If the US maintains its “confrontational attitude,” the statement warned of “a stronger and clearer response.”

* Islamuddin Sajid is the author of this piece.