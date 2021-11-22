After five people were killed in a Christmas carnage in Waukesha, police swooped in on a crumpled SUV at the suspect’s home.

COPS swooped on a crumpled SUV at a suspect’s home after the vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade, killing five people.

A red Ford Escape sped through the parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, injuring over 40 people, including 12 children.

When the tragedy occurred, families and performers were celebrating an annual holiday event.

Cops opened fire on the SUV as it sped away after crashing through a barrier.

Officers swooped down on a Milwaukee home where the SUV that went on the rampage was parked in the driveway.

The vehicle’s front end was crumpled all the way up to the windscreen, with the bumper and license plate hanging off.

The suspect was apprehended, and while being taken into custody, he reportedly complained of a sore shoulder.

In a press conference, Waukesha Chief Dan Thompson said the vehicle hit more than 40 people, including some children.

Thompson also stated that one person of interest has been apprehended, adding that the investigation is “fluid” and that the priority at this time is “working with families” of the victims.

As the SUV sped through town, parents screamed their children’s names and bodies flew everywhere.

“All I heard was screaming and then people yelling out their children’s names,” Angela O’Boyle, whose apartment overlooks the parade in the Milwaukee suburb, told CNN.

“I saw the car come and plow into the band that was just passing by my balcony at the time,” she explained.

“It immediately hit at least two people and rolled them over,” she said.

“Then I continued down the road to People’s Park, which is at the end of the block -and it didn’t stop.”

Brayden Kowalski, a 19-year-old witness, told Fox News that he was with his family when the car threw bodies around.

“[The driver] is just blowing through people, crashing into a lot of people, bodies flying everywhere,” Kowalski said.

“It seemed like a lot of people were thrown up into the air.”

Kowalski went on to say that he and his mother dashed into the crowd to assist the injured.

“There were a lot of people with broken limbs, like a lot of people shouting with broken legs.”

It was dreadful.”

According to one witness, the driver of the vehicle appeared to be “trying to hit people.”

