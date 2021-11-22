After five people were killed in the Waukesha Christmas parade, Darrell Brooks was identified as the suspect.

After five people were killed, Darrell Brooks was identified as a suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade.

THE WAUKESHA CHRISTMAS PARADE ATTACK SUSPECT HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED.

After the red Ford Escape sped through Waukesha, Wisconsin, police detained Darrell Edward Brooks, 39.

More than 40 people were injured in Sunday’s tragedy, including 12 children, as families and performers gathered to celebrate an annual holiday event.

After the terrifying incident, cops opened fire on the SUV as it plowed through a barrier and sped away.

Officers swooped down on a Milwaukee home where the SUV that went on the rampage was parked in the driveway.

The vehicle’s front end was crumpled all the way up to the windscreen, with the bumper and license plate hanging off.

Brooks was detained there, and as he was being taken into custody, he reportedly complained of a sore shoulder.

Brooks is linked to the Milwaukee address where he was apprehended, according to court documents.

For the most up-to-date information, check out our Waukesha holiday parade live blog…

Waukesha Police confirmed the arrest of “a person of interest.”

The 39-year-old was being questioned in connection with the rampage, according to five law enforcement officials who spoke to NBC.

The vehicle struck more than 40 people, including some children, according to local police Chief Dan Thompson.

Thompson also stated that one person of interest has been apprehended, describing the investigation as “fluid” and stating that the priority at this time is “working with families” of the victims.

The driver of the vehicle appeared to be “trying to hit people,” according to one eyewitness.

“He was swerving from side to side.”

When the tragedy occurred, families and performers were celebrating an annual holiday event.

“All I heard was screaming and then people yelling out their children’s names,” Angela O’Boyle, whose apartment overlooks the parade in the Milwaukee suburb, told CNN.

“I saw the car come up behind me and plow into the band that was just past my balcony at the time,” she said.

“It immediately hit at least two people and rolled them over,” she said.

“Then I continued down the road to People’s Park, which is at the end of the block -and it didn’t stop.”

A 19-year-old witness, Brayden Kowalski, told Fox News that he was with his family when he witnessed the incident.

“[The driver] is just blowing through people,” Kowalski said, “kind of just dinging a lot of people, bodies flying everywhere.”

“These people were f*****g f*****g f*****g f*****g f*****g f*****g f*****g f*****g f*****g f*****g f*****g f*****

Many people were thrown into the air.

“This is the most loving, peaceful town I’ve ever seen….

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https