After fleeing my abusive ex, I fell in love with the bodyguard I hired, and now we’re happily married with a family.

A WOMAN who hired a bodyguard to get away from an abusive relationship fell in love with him and the two are now happily married and have a family.

After fleeing a violent partner in November 2008, Elise Stevens, 35, was terrified for herself and her 13-year-old daughter, Gracie.

To ensure her safety, friends advised her to hire a bodyguard.

She followed their advice and hired her friend Derek Stevens, 35, as a bodyguard when they moved into their new home in December 2008.

But, like Whitney Houston in the classic film ‘The Bodyguard,’ Elise began to fall in love with her bodyguard after spending so much time together, and she admitted it to him.

She gave Derek an ultimatum, either be in a relationship with her or end the protection arrangement, because of her feelings and how attached her daughter had become to him.

Derek broke up with Elise at first, but two weeks later, he called back and confessed that he, too, was head over heels in love with her.

The couple married in March 2009, and their two children, Rhilynn, 11, and Trask, are now eight years old.

“After being in an abusive relationship, it’s drilled into you that you will never love again,” Elise, an autistic specialist from Union, Oregon, said.

“I was too proud to ask for help, but I knew it was the right thing to do, so I hired Derek to be my bodyguard.”

“However, as soon as I saw him, I fell in love.”

“He made me feel so secure, at ease, and protected.”

“People ask if I would change the violence I experienced, but I wouldn’t because it gave me Derek and my family,” she says.

“It was love at first sight,” Derek, the owner of a construction company, said.

“As soon as I saw her, I knew she was the one I was going to marry.”

In November 2008, Elise escaped a violent relationship, but she was concerned for her and her daughter’s safety.

“Friends told me I needed assistance and that I should hire a bodyguard,” she explained.

“They said I wouldn’t be able to do it alone.”

“I was too proud, but I knew it was the right decision.”

Elise ended up moving in with her high school friend Derek, whom she had met in high school.

“If I could pay him, I agreed to let him help me,” she explained.

“As soon as I saw him, I knew there was something special about him.

“Despite everything that had happened to me, I was at ease.”

“Gracie and I grew very close.”

